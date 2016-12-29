Home > Local >

Tambuwal :  Gov to deduct Education Levy from workers’ salaries in Sokoto

Tambuwal Gov to deduct Education Levy from workers' salaries in Sokoto

The Sokoto state government has announced its decision to deduct an eduction levy from workers' salaries for three consecutive years.

  • Published:
Aminu Tambuwal play

Aminu Tambuwal

(Daily Trust)

In Sokoto Govt proposes N204.23B budget for 2017
Tambuwal Coal in commercial quantity discovered in Sokoto – Governor reveals
Buhari President committed to improving lives of youths – SGF
Aminu Tambuwal Governor says prayer is the solution to Nigeria’s problems
Buhari African Bar Association supports President's anti-corruption fight
Buratai Army Council approves establishment of 8th Division in Sokoto
In Sokoto Govt pays N2m fine to free 20 prison inmates
Ibrahim Dasuki Late Sultan stood for justice – NASFAT
Tambuwal Governor says APC is committed to deepening Nigeria’s democracy

Sokoto State Government is set to commence the deduction of Education Levy from the salaries of public and civil servants from January 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the deduction is to run for three consecutive years.

Gov Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this at a meeting with workers unions in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Tambuwal, therefore, solicited the cooperation and understanding of all civil and public servants.

The governor said: “You are aware of the declaration of emergency on education in this state. We are going all out to ensure its success.

”Everyone in the state, including wheelbarrow pushers, will be required to contribute his quota no matter how minute.

The state’s Head of Service, Dr. Buhari Kware, explained that the contributors of the levy were categorised into civil and public servants, pensioners and board members who are on allowances.

Civil servants on Grade Levels 1 to 6 would pay one percent of their basic salaries; those on Grade Levels 7 to 12 would pay one and a half percent while those on levels 13 to 16 would pay two per cent,” he added.

Kware also said that while all pensioners would pay one per cent of their pension, board members that are paid allowances, would also pay one per cent.

Public servants including the governor, deputy governor, commissioners, special advisers and assistants would pay five percent of their emoluments.

Similarly, chairmen and councillors in local government areas would pay five percent while local government secretaries would pay three per cent. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

