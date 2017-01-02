Sule Lamido Former governor tasks Nigerians on unity, patriotism

Lamido gave the advice when he received PDP youths from various platforms across the country.

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Monday urged youths to be united and shun ethnic and religious divides for a prosperous country.

Lamido gave the advice when he received PDP youths from various platforms across the country that paid him a visit at his Bamaina village residence in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that youths were vanguard of change who should ensure the country remained one for the betterment of their future.

According to him, there were still some irresponsible elders who preached hatred to divide them, to remain relevant in power.

“I am urging you to please ignore the preaching of hatred by some elders who want to remain on top by using your innocence and ignorance to manipulate you.”

“The youth from the south must see his Northern counterparts as brothers and vise versa, and culture of hatred where they say these people are not part of us because they are from the North or South, Christians or Muslims, should be disregarded.”

The ex-governor said that most Nigerians past leaders fought for united Nigerian, therefore, youths must work to restore the dream of the founding fathers.

He urged them to be their brothers keepers and ensure there was peace and stability all over the country.

