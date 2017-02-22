Stella Oduah Court freezes 21 bank accounts linked to ex-minister over $16m indebtedness

The court also directed the commercial banks where Oduah and four companies have assets to take possession of the assets until the debts are paid.

  Published: 2017-02-22
Stella Oduah play

Stella Oduah

(Adelove)

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of 21 bank accounts linked to ex-Aviation minister, Stella Oduah.

The court on Wednesday, February 22, restrained Oduah and Sea Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, from making any withdrawal from its account and those of three other companies domiciled with 21 banks.

The other companies include Sea Shipping Agency Ltd, Rotary Engineering Services Ltd, and Tour Afrique Company Ltd.

The order was issued over an alleged debt owed by Oduah in the sum of about $16.4 million and N100.5 million.

The court also directed the commercial banks where Oduah and four companies have assets to take possession of the assets until the debts are paid.

The court ordered that same should be kept in an interest yielding account in the name of the chief registrar of the federal court, pending the determination of the suit filed before the court to recover the debt.

The order followed an affidavit deposed to by a business manager at Sterling Bank Plc., filed and argued before the court by its counsel, Kemi Balogun (SAN).

As contained in the affidavit, the manager said that on October 8, 2012, the bank granted a lease/Cabotage vessel  Finance Facility (CVFF) to Sea Petroleum and Gas Company in the said sums to finance one unit 5,000 MT tanker vessel.

According to him, the loan was secured by an unconditional personal guarantee of the companies' director, Stella Oduah.

He added that same was supported by a statement of her net worth, legal mortgage of two property worth N135 billion, and a power of attorney of the tanker vessel in favour of Sterling Bank.

Also in support was a fully executed standing payment order and tripartite remittance agreement between First Bank plc, Sterling Bank and Stella Oduah.

In June 27, 2013, Sea Petroleum Company was said to have requested and was granted additional facilities in the sum of about $450,000 for post delivery expenses.

He said the defendants failed to liquidate their indebtedness,  which had culminated to $16.4 million, and about N100.5 million as of November 2016, in spite several reminders and demands.

The plaintiff, In an ex -parte application, urged the court to grant the order restraining Oduah and other directors of the companies from withdrawing money from the account of the companies domiciled with 21 banks pending the determination of the debt recovery suit.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka consequently ordered that court processes be advertised in national newspapers.

Meanwhile, Oduah and her companies urged the court to discharge the order made against them.

They also filed a preliminary objection to the suit and urged the court to strike out the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Justice Anka, however, fixed March 20 to decide whether or not to vacate the order.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

