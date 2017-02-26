Soyinka Obasanjo says Nobel Laureate is not an orator

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka is neither God nor an orator.

Speaking to The Guardian, Obasanjo denies holding grudge against Soyinka.

He said: “I don’t hold grudge. Wole Soyinka is not God and I don’t believe that there is any human being that is absolutely right. Wole Soyinka, has what I believe he has, he is a gifted person in his own way.

“But Soyinka is not an orator. I cannot accept it when Wole Soyinka makes cathedral statements on everything. When he does what is right I will commend him, when he does what is not right I will criticize him. Wole Soyinka is a populist I am not a populist, so you got it wrong and you should get it right.”

Ex-President Obasanjo and Prof Soyinka have been publicly characterised by an age-long animosity.