Soyinka Obasanjo says Nobel Laureate is not an orator

Ex-President Obasanjo has denied any feud with Wole Soyinka but insists the Nobel Laureate is not an orator.

  • Published:
Wole Soyinka play

Wole Soyinka

(silverbirdtv)

Wole Soyinka Nobel laureate slams police over alleged attempts to stop 2Face's protest
Southern Kaduna Killings 7 Important things you should know about crisis
Buhari Real reason President is taking leave from work
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 17, 2017]
Southern Kaduna Killings BBOG says Buhari should visit affected areas

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka is neither God nor an orator.

Speaking to The Guardian, Obasanjo denies holding grudge against Soyinka.

He said: “I don’t hold grudge. Wole Soyinka is not God and I don’t believe that there is any human being that is absolutely right. Wole Soyinka, has what I believe he has, he is a gifted person in his own way.

Obasanjo play

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

(Punch)

 

“But Soyinka is not an orator. I cannot accept it when Wole Soyinka makes cathedral statements on everything. When he does what is right I will commend him, when he does what is not right I will criticize him. Wole Soyinka is a populist I am not a populist, so you got it wrong and you should get it right.

Ex-President Obasanjo and Prof Soyinka have been publicly characterised by an age-long animosity.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sourcesbullet
2 Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian...bullet
3 Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys'...bullet

Local

Ebelechukwu Obiano
Obiano My husband aims at empowering all - Anambra First lady
obasanjo
Obasanjo Buhari has not disappointed me - ex-President
Emir of Katsina
Muhammadu Kabir Usman Emir of Katsina loses mother
President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu How I missed President's call - aide