Southern Kaduna Crisi CAN blames security agencies

CAN also called on its members to continue praying for the permanent restoration of peace in the area.

  • Published:
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle play

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle

(Vanguard)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that the failure of security agencies to arrest those responsible for the killings in Southern Kaduna was the reason the crisis remains endless.

Pastor Bayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications, CAN, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The association urged security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities because despite the curfew and the presence of the Police in the volatile zone, the killings remain unabated.

He said called on members of the association to continue praying for the permanent restoration of peace in the area.

Meanwhile, speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) held in Abuja on Thursday, the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle could not hide his disappointment in the unending killings and the treatment of those responsible with kid gloves.

“All of us should organise prayers again and if possible with fasting to seek the intervention of God so that this senseless destruction of human beings might stop.

“I think what has encouraged this type of carnage in Southern Kaduna is the inability of the law enforcement agents to apprehend the criminals responsible for these killings.

“If they were apprehended at all, they were not conclusively prosecuted.

“We have heard more often than not; the law enforcement agents, saying the criminals are ‘unknown gunmen;’ whose duty is it to know them? Is it not the law enforcement agents,” he asked

Ayokunle disclosed the plan made by the National Secretariat of CAN to provide relief materials for the victims of the carnage in both Southern Kaduna and the Agatu community, Benue.

“We are planning to visit Southern Kaduna to distribute relief materials to the victims of the massacre there.

“We planned to do this earlier and chose date but we couldn’t go because we received security report that it was not safe to do so.

“We would equally visit the Agatu community in Benue State to distribute relief materials,’’ he said.

The president reminded its members not to cease praying for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He also urged prayers for the quick recovery of the economy from the recession to relief the populace who were under its consequences.

“I urge all of us to be praying for the President of our country, who is sick and is out of the country for treatment.

“We had twice released our pleas for prayers for him. It is our spiritual and legitimate duty as people of God.

“We should also pray for the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo that God might guide him aright this time when he acts for his principal.

“We should organise prayers, if possible vigil at every state secretariat of CAN to pray for our country at a chosen date.

“The FCT CAN could use the national secretariat for their prayers. In each centre, the governor of the state or his representative should be invited to such prayer meeting,’’ Ayokunle said.

On the economic recession, Ayokunle said, “with the way our economy is going and violence is increasing without much answer from the law enforcement agents, we need divine intervention.’’

He said that CAN have observed with dismay the destruction of church buildings in some parts of the country while the law enforcement agents seem powerless.

According to him, churches are destroyed in states like Jigawa on the excuse that they did not get building permit whereas they had applied for permit many years without being given.

He said “Recently, a Redeemed Christian Church of God was burnt down in Apiawe Village, Dei-Dei, here in Abuja very early in the morning.

“What shall we do to these continuous provocations without any visible action by the law enforcement agents?”

He called on all and sundry to support CAN Trust Fund (CTF) because it was the answer to the paucity of funds for operation in CAN.

He explained that without sufficient funds, the CAN leadership might not be able to discharge all the constitutional responsibilities including ‘the Save Our Souls cry’ from its members.

The well attended meeting by all the principal officers, national officers, zonal and state leaders prayed for the unity of the body of Christ and the country including President Buhari.

They also prayed for the government at all levels.

