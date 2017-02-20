Southern Kaduna Army Commander, Police Commissioner relocate to volatile zone

The Garrison Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the state’s Commissioner of Police have relocated to the southern part of the state.

This was announced in a statement released by the Kaduna State Government on Monday, February 20.

According to the statement, this is to enable Brigadier-General Ismaila Isa and CP Agyole Abeh coordinate a determined response to renewed attacks by armed bandits on communities in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas.

The situation has been brought under control by this afternoon, but security operations continue, it said.

The statement said the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, extends his condolence to the families of the victims of the renewed attacks which began last night, February 19, 2017.

El-Rufai reiterated his administration's commitment to securing the area with the support of the army and the police.

It added that the two battalions of the army and the 10 mobile police squadrons are engaging the bandits terrorizing the area.

The Governor called on all security agencies to work together in repelling repel any attacks.