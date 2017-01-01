Southern Kaduna :  Afenifere wants Buhari to condemn killings

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has called on President Buhari to issue a statement condemning the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Afenifere also wondered why the President, who sent a video message to the people of Bauchi, could not comment on the violence in the area.

The group also called on the President to communicate with the people of Southern Kaduna.

According to Vanguard, Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti said “It grieves us that the Federal Government has been quiet on these killings relying on the Governor of the State who has openly confessed that he looked out for the killers to compensate them because they are of the same ethnic stock with him.A state of emergency ought to have been declared in Kaduna as the governor by that claim can no longer be trusted to perform his constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of all citizens.

“We are further embarrassed by the statement credited to the Spokesman of the President, Mr Femi Adesina that our Leader has been quiet on these killings because he cannot speak on every issue.”

He also said “speak to the people of Southern Kaduna with comforting words as their President on the mindless horrors that have been visited on them.

“Set up an inquiry into the killings to identify the remote and immediate causes of the killings and identify the perpetrators of the wanton killings .

“Compel the State Governor to disclose all the killers he has interfaced with and compensated so that diplomatic channels can be used to bring them to trial.

“Instruct security agencies who have been accused of taking sides in the conflicts to perform their duties without fear and favour. Examples should be made of identifiable officers involved in such acts.

“Ensure that the FG fully compensates the victims of these barbaric attacks.”