Sothern Kaduna Killings :  Police to set up mobile police base in Kafanchan

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has revealed that a mobile police base will be set up in Kafanchan, Kaduna state.

Reports say the move is in a bid to forestall further loss of lives and properties in the Southern Kaduna area of the state.

According to Daily Post, Idris, who was on ground to see things for himself, said a panel will also be set up to ascertain the number of lives lost.

This is following a report by a clergyman in Kaduna state, that over 800 lives have been lost in the violence that has engulfed Southern Kaduna.

Idris said “From the discussion I had with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai, we have decided to station a mobile police base in Kafanchan.

“We are here to see things for ourselves so that we have a lasting peace in the whole are.”

The police boss also added that “Some of the community leaders need to be cautioned. They are contributing to creating situation that does not exist.”