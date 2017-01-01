Home > Local >

Sothern Kaduna Killings :  Police to set up mobile police base in Kafanchan

Sothern Kaduna Killings Police to set up mobile police base in Kafanchan

The move is in a bid to forestall further loss of lives and properties in the Southern Kaduna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Daily Post)

El-Rufai Police deploy officers to Southern Kaduna
Buhari, Bauchi President shows how sectional he is
Asari Dokubo Ex-militant asks Southern Kaduna indigenes to defend themselves
In Kaduna Troops intercept 2 with ammunition in Southern region
Fulani herdsmen Forgive and forget – Group tells Southern Kaduna inidigenes
CAN Association urge Nigerians to face challenges with courage
CAN Christian body declares day of mourning for victims of Kaduna killings
Buhari SERAP drags FG to UN over Southern Kaduna killings

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has revealed that a mobile police base will be set up in Kafanchan, Kaduna state.

Reports say the move is in a bid to forestall further loss of lives and properties in the Southern Kaduna area of the state.

According to Daily Post, Idris, who was on ground to see things for himself, said a panel will also be set up to ascertain the number of lives lost.

This is following a report by a clergyman in Kaduna state, that over 800 lives have been lost in the violence that has engulfed Southern Kaduna.

Idris said “From the discussion I had with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai, we have decided to station a mobile police base in Kafanchan.

“We are here to see things for ourselves so that we have a lasting peace in the whole are.”

ALSO READ: Asari Dokubo asks Southern Kaduna indigenes to defend themselves

The police boss also added that “Some of the community leaders need to be cautioned. They are contributing to creating situation that does not exist.”

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of the Fulani herdsmen, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has agreed to end any form of attack in Southern Kaduna.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
2 Buhari President reportedly sacks EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magubullet
3 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku...bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Niger Delta Militants
Niger Delta Militants Buhari is a crafty man - MEND