Soludo ‘You’re entitled to your opinion,’ Presidency tells ex-CBN governor

Soludo said, on Thursday, March 2, during an event in Enugu that Buhari indeed inherited a bad economy but he made it worse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo play

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo

(Daily Post)

Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN Governor says
Nnamdi Kanu Soludo advises Buhari to release IPOB leader
IPOB ‘Jailing Nnamdi Kanu is a waste of time,’ Group says
Orji Uzor Kalu ‘Nigeria is our home,’ Ex-governor tells Biafra agitators
Pulse Blogger How Buhari's government is weaponizing hunger
Charles Soludo Ex-CBN governor says he’s not an APC member
Soludo Ex-CBN gov denies plan to contest Anambra gov'ship poll under APC
Soludo Falana again questions CBN management under ex-governor
Soludo Ex-CBN Governor criticises FG’s plans to sell national assets
Nnamdi Kanu Utomi, Soludo, others visit IPOB leader in prison

The Presidency has denied claims made by former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo that President Muhammadu Buhari worsened Nigeria’s economy.

Soludo said, on Thursday, March 2, during an event in Enugu that Buhari indeed inherited a bad economy but he made it worse.

The Presidency gave its response via a statement released by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The statement reads:

“Prof Soludo is entitled to his own opinion, and Nigerians entitled to the facts. The opinion he expressed is understandable in a democratic system but the facts are that the challenges of today are a direct result of wrong-headed decisions of the past, and quite mind-boggling actions of those who were entrusted with leadership.”

“Some of those who served in the recent past have validated this assertion. Nigerians have demonstrated that they know the Buhari administration inherited a sorry state of the economy but is working diligently to fix it with positive results now emerging.

“What even Former CBN Governor Soludo cannot deny is the fact that the Buhari administration has ended the bleeding of the nation and is implementing reforms. The Buhari administration is spending more on infrastructure at a time when resources are lean.

“When we had abundant revenues what happened was profligacy and plunder. What no one can deny is that the Buhari administration is now implementing on behalf of ordinary Nigerians a Social Investment Programme that is unprecedented in Nigeria's history, paying poorest Nigerians N5000 monthly, feeding school children and engaging hundreds of thousands of unemployed graduates. And there is more to come.

“The Buhari administration is plugging loopholes in several ways including through the Treasury Single Account, raking in resources that otherwise were hidden and misappropriated and the proper auditing of the Federal payroll discovering about 30,000 ghost workers and saving billions per month.

“Another step in the right direction is the fact that Nigeria no longer has to shell out billions of dollars for JVC cash call, bringing relief from a burden that has slowed down investment in the oil industry. There has even been a marked improvement in PMS availability in the country.

“It is certainly quite curious that very few among us will choose to ignore the new direction but make store of the burdens of past without proper attributions. This appears to me to be selective amnesia to which they are certainly entitled.

“What would have been more patriotic is that people of goodwill will join several others working with us in this administration and offer progressive ideas and join hands with a government and administration that everyone knows are led by a President and Vice President who are trustworthy and are people of unabashed honesty, and integrity.”

ALSO READ: 5 Ways Buhari killed Nigeria's economy

Soludo also said that Nigeria is going through massive economic compression which is worse than a recession.

Image
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (L), inspecting the Guard of Honour during his visit to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser; Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade; and Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin (Sitting 3rd); Commander of the Multinational Task Force, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (L); Chiefs of Defence Staff; and other participants, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Chad, Maj.-Gen. Mahamat Ibrahim; his Nigerian and Niger counterparts, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin and Gen. Seyni Garba, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Members of the Armed Forces band entertaining at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali (R), with Director-General of Customs, Republic of Benin, Sacca Boco Charles, during his visit to Customs Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Second Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture , (NACCIMA) Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Mr Tony Ejinkeonye and Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr Bassey Edem (R) presenting a plaque to the Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo; 1st Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Iyalode Lawanson and National President, NACCIMA, Dr Bassey Edem at the Unveiling the Foundation for Trade and Investment Center for NACCIMA in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Coordinator, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Mr Chukwuemeka Nwabuzor; Chairman/Director for the Magistrates Association, Mr David Ochimana and Component Manager, Justice For All, Mr Danladi Plang, at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Participants at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara (L) inspecting “Made in Nigeria Products”, at the ongoing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic (MSMEC) in Ilorin on Thursday (23/2/17)   
  • Pupils queue in front of a classroom block constructed by Salama Health Ministries and Gospel Crusade Outreach, and handover to Kaduna State Government, in Ungwan Fada Village, Kujama area in Kaduna on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: President ,Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria (AMP) Mr Ralph Nwadike; Deputy Head of Technical, SA Insurance Plc Lekki, Mr Oladele Kadiri; Chairman, Bank of Industry (BOI) Mr Eddie Ugbomah and Head, Life and Group Business Niger Insurance Plc, Mr Ignatuis Ishiguzo at the Nollywood Health /Business Retreat in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • Cross section of participants at the Inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Clubs in Bauchi on Thursday, (23/02/2017) 
  • Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah (L) with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Aminu Aliyu Bisalla, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah; Member of House Committee on Trade and Investment, Reps. Onuigbo Ifeayi and Ossy Prestige Chinedu, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Dangerous pit at the middle of the road at Oshodi in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief Imam of Kebbi State Government House, Malam Umar Salah leading a Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • secretary to Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Urban and Rural Development, Mr Samuel Galadima (R) driving a buldozer to commence the construction of Angwan Rogo Road in Jos Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Chief Executive Officer, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Oscar Onyema; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Out-going Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed at the Green Bonds Capital Market and Investors Conference in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade (6th, R); Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (6th,L)Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman (5th, L); Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode(5th,R); officials of the college; members of U.S delegation and participants of course 25 of the NDC during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Director of Finance, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Ms. Diana Okonta; Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim; and Executive Director of Operations, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, during the 2017 Budget Defence by NDIC before the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters at the National Assembly in Abuja 
  • Member of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Doris Joseph; Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Raphael Igbokwe; other members, Abubakar Fulata and Lado Suleja, during the working visit of the committee to DPR’s office, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Raphael Igbokwe and members of the committee, inspecting sales of Petroleum Product, at a filling station, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Students display the National flag during inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Club, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: Wife Of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed (l) presenting a certificate to Hadiza Abdullahi, during the closing ceremony of a -days Skills Acquisition Training Workshop, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17). Middle is Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Halima Mukadas 
  • Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State (L) handing over to the Governor-Elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • APC Supporters at Kaltungo in Gombe State on Thursday (23/2/17), during the party’s campaign rally for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election 
  • From left: Former PDP Youth Leader, Alhaji Habu Muazu; APC Legal Adviser, Luka Haruna; and Former Minister of Transport, Abdullahi Idriss, during the party’s campaign rally in Kaltungo on Thursday (23/2/17), for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election in Gombe State 
  • Some Nigerians deported from Italy, Belgium and Germany on their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • INEC officials inspecting sensitive materials for distribution to Local Government Areas ahead of Feb. 25th Council Elections in Gombe State, in Gombe on Friday  
  • From left: Gov. Atiku Bagdu of Kebbi State; Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Samaila Yombe; and others, during the Second Phase of a special prayer session for speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and peaceful in Nigeria, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday (24/2/17) 
  • Participants sitting on the bare floor as they await the 2017 Nigerian Air Force recruitment screening at the Air force Base in Lagos on Friday (24/2/17). 

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Medview Airline Plane forced to return to Lagos after developing...bullet

Local

Yemi Osinbajo touches down in Bayelsa
Osinbajo ‘There’s corruption in every arm of government,’ Acting President says
Court gavel
In Abuja Man sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, March 3, 2017]
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki ‘Sahara Reporters is obsessed with telling lies against me,’ Senate President says