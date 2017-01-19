Solomon Dalung Minister says sports can take Nigeria out of recession

The minister said that sports development in Nigeria could be embarked upon by individuals who have ideas.

  • Published:
Solomon Dalung play

Solomon Dalung

(Twitter)

NFF Sports Minister, Dalung wants to probe federation
Super Falcons Sports Ministry 'invested' players' salaries in Treasury Bills [Pulse Exclusive]
Super Falcons NFF blame Sports Ministry for non-payment of salaries
Solomon Dalung Sports Minister says FG never expected Super Falcons to win AWCON
Super Falcons Dalung wants national honours for triumphant players, coaches
Dalung Minister salutes Falcons, Falconets
World Cup Qualifier Dalung says Buhari has approved funds for Super Eagles
Solomon Dalung Minister insists Nigeria’s performance at Rio Olympics not bad

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, on Thursday said that  the sports sector of the economy had the potential  to take Nigeria out of recession.

Dalung said this on Thursday while on a working visit to Benue.

“Sports remain the only industry that can move Nigeria out of recession. It is only in sports that you can enumerate about five or six benefits that are very key to national development.

“Sports provide valuable employment and foreign exchange,  and can help build a tourism base.

“If money is invested in sports, it will take many youths off the streets," he said.

The minister said that sports development in Nigeria could be embarked upon by individuals who had ideas and youths with sporting skills that could transform the sector.

He inspected facilities in the course of the visit to Benue.

The facilities include the National Youth Service Corps camp at Wannune, and the Marcathy and Aper Aku Stadiums.

The minister equally had a town hall meeting with some youths in Makurdi.

He said that the state and federal governments would create a synergy to ensure that sports facilities in Benue would meet world standards.

“To concession, to hire halls out for events and other sports businesses involving sports clubs are new money spinners.

“We will come out with more ideas and policies to enhance wealth creation for sports facilities to be maintained and the state’s economy improved,” he said.

In the town hall meeting, Dalung told youths that only persons from the ages of 18 to 35 were considered  youths.

He promised that a youth centre would be built in Makurdi  to enable youths to acquire skills that would keep them off the streets.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dear Buhari, we want Shekau's head on a platterbullet

Local

President Buhari briefs service chiefs before embarking on vacation
Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsible
(L) Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu (R).
Orji Uzor Kalu ‘Nigeria is our home,’ Ex-governor tells Biafra agitators
Oby Ezekwesili (R) with another member of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group during a silent protest on August 30, 2016.
Chibok Girls Missing girls might still be in Sambisa Forest – BBOG
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Obaseki Edo governor Inaugurates agric empowerment Initiative