Shiites :  Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode was recently visited by a delegation of Shiite Muslim leaders in Abuja, whose leader Sheik El Zakzaky is still being incarcerated by the federal government,

Fani-Kayode claimed that the group leaders came to inform him on the situation surrounding their plights, especially the continuous detention of their leader and their constant harassment by the security operatives and the Kaduna State government.

Fani-Kayode praised their courage and perseverance and condemned the continuous incarceration of their leader.

“I was horrified by what I heard. These are very patriotic and courageous men whose colleagues have been through so much and whose leader is still in custody," Fani-Kayode said on his social media.

Written by Victor Agboga