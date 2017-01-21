Shiites Al-Mizan Newspaper denies links with notorious sect

The Kaduna NUJ earlier announced that Al-Mizan has been de-registered because of its links to the Shiite sect.

Al-Mizan Newspaper has reacted to a statement credited to the Kaduna state Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretary, Dauda Idris-Doka.

You will recall that Idris-Doka announced that Al-Mizan has been de-registered from the NUJ, because of its links to the Shiite sect.

According to Daily Post, the Newspaper, in a statement said “Al-Mizan like other vernacular papers is a Hausa Newspaper and not a religious newspaper and does not belong to any Shi’ite organization as wrongly depicted by the dissolved EXCO.

“More so, the Al-Mizan chapel is one of the 13 chapels of the Nigerian Union of Journalists Kaduna Council under which are several other Hausa newspapers that include Al-Mizan Newspaper, Gamji Newspaper, Dillaliya Newspaper, Kunnen Gari Newspaper, Dimokuradiyya Newspaper and Pointer Express which was duly registered with the Union after satisfying all the requirements.

“It is overwhelming to hear a dissolved EXCO engaging in illegality and declaring the deregistration of the Al-Mizan newspaper and the chapel.

“We wish to call on all and sundry to disregard the illegal deregistration announced by the desperate dissolved EXCO.”

Al-Mizan Newspaper also said that it is privately owned by Mizani Publication Limited which is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

