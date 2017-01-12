Shettima Governor accuses UNICEF, other aid groups of exploiting IDPs

Governor Shettima disclosed that only eight out of the 126 charity groups in the state are actually looking out for the Boko Haram victims.

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima play

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima

(Guardian)

Buhari President saved Nigeria from extinction -Northern Governors Forum

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has asked the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to leave the state.

The Governor alleged that the organisation is "exploiting" the victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

According to The Cable, Shettima also accused some other aid groups in the region of siphoning money meant for the displaced people.

Speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Governor said only eight of the 126 registered agencies in Borno have "truly assisted" internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He listed the commendable aid organizations as the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Norwegian Refugee Council and the Danish Refugee Council among a few others.

UNICEF had launched a campaign to raise N1 billion for those facing starvation in the region, putting the figure at over five million.

It also said 100,000 children are at risk of dying, the claim which was faulted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President accused the UNICEF of over blowing the crisis in the state in order to more funds.

