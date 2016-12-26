Shettima :  Governor tells Borno state citizens to remember IDPs

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima through his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau has issued his Christmas message to Nigerians on Sunday in Maiduguri.

In the message, the Governor said: “While citizens who are not directly affected by the insurgency are planning to enjoy the long Christmas holiday, they should make out time to think about the severe trauma faced by over 1.5 million sons and daughters of Borno State.

They have been forced out of their communities to either become Internally Displaced Persons in camps, or live in strange places that include taking refuge outside Nigeria.”

While felicitating with the Christians in Borno State, he also appealed to Nigerians to remember the internally displaced persons (IDPs). His words are quoted below:

"I, on behalf of Borno State Government, felicitate with my Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State at Christmas and pray for a peaceful and joyful celebration. I appeal to all citizens to use the festive reason to deeply reflect on the plight of fellow citizens who currently live outside their homes following vicious attacks by insurgents in many communities across our dear State.

“These affected citizens, more than 1.5 million of them, internally displaced (within Nigeria) as well as those taking refuge in neighboring countries, are under severe trauma haven lost relations, children, sources of livelihood and forced to live outside their homes. Many of them have been turned from highly enterprising employers of labour, importers and exporters of goods and services to becoming jobless beggars that depend entirely on alms.

“We should not only reflect on their conditions, comfort and support them but also pray and commit ourselves to the current efforts of Government to speedily reconstruct their communities with all essential social services put back and made functional; rehabilitation to give them new sources of livelihood and reintegrating them back to rebuilt communities.

“The Borno State Government is determined to achieving these before the second quarter of 2016 in anticipation of full restoration of peace.

Shettima further urged the citizens to support his administration so as to ensure that the displaced persons return back to their homes.

“In fact, the Government is already working aggressively in phases. All citizens have a duty to support sincere efforts towards these reconstruction works so that together we shall return our brothers and sisters to not just their ancestral homes but to remodeled and befitting homes that should be better than those destroyed.

“I enjoin all citizens to be law abiding throughout the festive season and beyond. The State Government is active collaboration with security agencies, is doing everything humanly possible, to ensure a peaceful festive season.” Said the Borno state Governor.

Written by Misthura Otubu