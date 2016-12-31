Home > Local >

Sheriff :  I’m the greatest casualty of Boko Haram

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional National Chairman Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has said he is the greatest casualty of Boko Harm sect.

According to The Nation News, Sheriff said he lost his brothers, cousins and their relations to the sect and yet his enemies turned around to say he created Boko Haram.

The former Borno State governor, who spoke at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi, Benue State yesterday, added that he was the happiest man because the military crushed the sect.

He alleged that those who accused him have been arrested for their involvement.

Sheriff hailed the military for defeating the insurgents.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

