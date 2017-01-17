Shekau 'Why we attacked University of Maiduguri' - Boko Haram leader

In a recent audio recording released on YouTube, Shekau said people were carrying out "ungodly" acts inside the mosque.

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau on Monday, January 16, released an audio recording, bragging about the recent bombing in Maiduguri , Borno State.

In the recording published on YouTube, Shekau claimed responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in the early hours of Monday.

He said the mosque was attacked because it was "ungodly."

"The bomb that happened this morning (on Monday), it’s my people. Don’t deceive people that it’s a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it," Shekau said.

"We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God?

"You should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it," the sect's commander added.

Two suicide bombers carried out the attacks in UNIMAID - one bomb exploded at a mosque within the school while the second one was detonated at Gate 5 area of the campus.

Four persons, including a professor, were killed in the attack, and 17 others were injured.