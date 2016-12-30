Home > Local >

Shekau :  This is where Boko Haram leader is hiding

Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hiding

The military and vigilante groups fighting Boko Haram on the ground have homed in on the exact location where Shekau may be hiding

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  play (Huffington Post)

Shekau 3 scary things Boko Haram leader said in new video
Boko Haram Army says Shekau's new video is mere propaganda
Boko Haram Buhari’s claim about sect’s defeat not sincere – Group
Boko Haram Shekau is 'unkillable' and homeless, that should bother you
Shekau Nigerians react to Boko Haram leader's "resurrection"
Boko Haram White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest
Buhari Was declaring victory over Boko Haram too hasty?
Sambisa Has Fallen Please report fleeing Boko Haram fighters to authorities

Boko Haram kingpin, Abubakar Shekau, made it out of Sambisa Forest alive, as troops swooped on the dense expanse of vegetation hours before Christmas morning.

Aerial footage of the moment when Sambisa fell to the Nigerian Army showed Boko Haram fighters and hordes of captives taking to their heels as fast as their legs could carry them.

Among the fleeing lot was Shekau, the military believes.

 

According to Major General Lucky Irabor who is the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (the code name for the operation against the terrorists), Shekau left behind his Quran and flag as he made good his escape from Sambisa.

"We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped. The Book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President", said Irabor.

While hundreds of Boko Haram fighters were killed by the soldiers, a handful managed to escape the military onslaught.

ALSO READ: Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest

Where exactly did Shekau and his Boko Haram fighters run to?

"They were sighted in large numbers in … the Kala-Balge area,” one vigilante who helped in the fight against the insurgents, told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Kale-Balge is a region near Cameroon.

Sambisa Forest map play Sambisa map (Papertalk Nigeria)

 

Most of the Boko Haram fighters who escaped from Sambisa have now found shelter on the Lake Chad which straddles Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Abubakar Gamandi who is a fisherman in the Lake Chad region told AFP that the area provides a “convenient sanctuary” for terrorists with its 400 islets covered with dense vegetation that makes aerial detection and ground operations dangerous.

ALSO READ: Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!

Military authorities and civilians in the region say Shekau is hiding somewhere between the Nigerian border with Cameroon and the Lake Chad.

Local vigilante say they've witnessed terrorists who were dislodged from Sambisa, setting up camp in Kala-Balge.

It is believed that Kala-Balge is where Shekau shot his latest video in which he was seen boasting about his elusiveness and invincibility.

  play Boko Haram fighters led by Shekau (Huffington Post)

 

“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere,” Shekau boasted in his video.

While Sambisa has been taken, military sources say Kala-Balge may just be the next battleground, with Cameroon doing its bit to make sure the fleeing terrorists do not spill into its territory--a near impossible task.

“Cameroon has upped security along the border which has forced fleeing Boko Haram (fighters) to head to Kala-Balge, where Nigerian troops are deploying”, one vigilante told AFP.

“Kala-Balge may be the next battleground,” said Umar Ari, a local trader.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed

According to latest reports, Shekau escaped with the rest of the abducted Chibok girls who hadn't been handed over to the federal government of Nigeria.

Boko Haram has been treating the Chibok Girls as prized assets and as bargaining tools in negotiations with the Nigerian authorities.

The military believes it is moments away from nabbing the loquacious Boko Haram leader.

“We are closing in on Shekau and his remaining commanders. It is just a matter of time before we get him, dead or alive”, one military officer disclosed to AFP.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas actually believes that Nigeria is a great country if poor leadership magically disappears. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
2 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
3 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku...bullet

Local

Abia State House of Assembly
In Abia Speaker resigns from role less than 24 hours after election
Nyesom Wike
In Rivers State Assembly passes N470bn Appropriation Bill
Total
Total NUPENG shuts lubricant section of oil giant
2016 National Fire Service Week in Abuja
In Kaduna 39 fire outbreaks recorded in December