You think Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is dead? Well think again.
Shekau appeared in a new video today, Thursday, December 29, 2016 to debunk the federal government's claims that the terrorist sect had been crushed and flushed out of their home in Sambisa Forest.
Nigerians have been reacting to the "resurrection" of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.
Below are some reactions on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has described the video by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda.
Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said effort is on to subject the video to further forensic analysis.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.