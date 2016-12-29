You think Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is dead? Well think again.

Shekau appeared in a new video today, Thursday, December 29, 2016 to debunk the federal government's claims that the terrorist sect had been crushed and flushed out of their home in Sambisa Forest.

Nigerians have been reacting to the "resurrection" of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Below are some reactions on Twitter.

#BokoHaram leader STILL ALIVE?: Nigerian Army says it believes Quran, flag found in Sambisa “were abandoned by… https://t.co/weMOJQVJpg — Nnamdi Obasi (@NnamdiObasi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#shekau the new Nigerian terminator .this aboki refuse to give up chai# — Based On Hustle (@His_JerryBOH) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This #Shekau man has more lives than 9 cats together. Well, now we have his koran & flag, lemme see how he would pray, should he resurrect. — Ndubueze (@ndgreat715) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Who do we believe Now Concerning #Sambisa story ... #Buhari , #Dss ,#femi Adeshina , #Shekau — Femtomax (@femtomax9) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For the first time, I can authoritative say #Shekau is on the run after watching #BokoHaram's latest video. Hunt him down @DefenceInfoNG — Dan-Borno (@DanBorno) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has described the video by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said effort is on to subject the video to further forensic analysis.