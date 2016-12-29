Home > Local >

Shekau :  Nigerians react to Boko Haram leader's "resurrection"

Shekau Nigerians react to Boko Haram leader's "resurrection"

You think Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is dead? Well think again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau makes a statement at an undisclosed location in video released on YouTube by Islamist group play

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau makes a statement at an undisclosed location in video released on YouTube by Islamist group

(BOKO HARAM/AFP)

Boko Haram Shekau is 'unkillable' and homeless, that should bother you
Boko Haram Buhari’s claim about sect’s defeat not sincere – Group
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed
Boko Haram White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest
Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander

You think Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is dead? Well think again.

Shekau appeared in a new video today, Thursday, December 29, 2016 to debunk the federal government's claims that the terrorist sect had been crushed and flushed out of their home in Sambisa Forest.

Nigerians have been reacting to the "resurrection" of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Below are some reactions on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has described the video by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman said effort is on to subject the video to further forensic analysis.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs off immunity clausebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Kwara Gov Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly
Lai Mohammed - Minister of information and culture
Lai Mohammed Minister reveals how FG recovered 40 new SUVs, other vehicles from ex-Perm Sec
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja
Buhari Why President postponed his trip to Bauchi
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Presidency refutes media report on Board appointments