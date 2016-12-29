Home > Local >

Shekau :  Boko Haram leader is 'unkillable' and homeless, that should bother you

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau has become more or less like the proverbial cat with nine lives.

Abubakar Shekau has led Boko Haram since 2009 play

"Has Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau become the proverbial cat with nine lives?," a colleague asked.

"The Nigerian Army has announced the death of this Shekau guy four times now, still the guy no wan die!"

On September 1, 2016, the Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor said  that the 'original' individual identified as Abubakar Shekau had been killed in previous operations.

“I can confirm to you that the original Shekau was killed,"  he said.

"The second Shekau was killed, and the man presenting himself as Shekau, I can also confirm to you that few days ago, he was wounded. We are yet to confirm whether he is dead or not,”  Irabo said in Adamawa.

shekau play

"Original" Shekau who was killed by the Nigerian Army

 

A "third" Shekau or Shekau III? Apparenty. As military sources have argued that the name "Shekau" has been adopted by the sect for any individual who succeeds the last should he be killed in an operation.

When President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the Boko Haram terrorists had been "finally flushed out" of their enclave in Sambisa Forest on Saturday, December 24, 2016, Nigerians could not help but celebrate the gallantry of our soldiers.

Despite the joy and jubilation that swept the country, some questions immediately came to mind;

1. If the Sambisa has fallen, where are the remaining 196 Chibok girls and other Nigerians in captivity?

2. What becomes of the abandoned game reserve - Sambisa Forest?

3. How about the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau? Is he dead?

The military take over of Sambisa came with its consequences - some terrorists who escaped began to seek refuge in other cities and towns.

A suspected Boko Haram member was arrested in Abuja. He was reported to have said that other Boko Haram members are in different locations of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Frightening!

A banner with the Nigerian army's third list of most wanted Boko Haram members is unveiled in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, on November 21, 2016 play

A banner with the Nigerian army's third list of most wanted Boko Haram members is unveiled in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, on November 21, 2016

(AFP/File)

Again, the Nigerian Army announced on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 that it had recovered Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram’s Headquarters in Sambisa forest.

Shekau's Qur'an and flag  recovered by the Army? At this point, I got convinced that Shekau had been finally killed!

But I was wrong.

On Thursday, December 29, 2016, Shekau appears in a 25 minutes video to debunk Nigerian government claims that the terrorists has been crushed and flushed out of its Sambisa forest stronghold.

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau makes a statement at an undisclosed location in video released on YouTube by Islamist group play

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau makes a statement at an undisclosed location in video released on YouTube by Islamist group

(BOKO HARAM/AFP)

 

Although the fight against these "bloody bastards" (according to my editor - Jude) is almost over, sad news is - it's not yet over, people.

Again, the Nigerian soldiers need our prayers and support now like never before.

As a country, there is need for more security consciousness - see something, say something - to the security personnel, most importantly.

Shekau has become unkillable!  Worst is, him and his boys are now 'homeless' and seeking refuge anywhere possible - that alone should bother you.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

