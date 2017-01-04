Seriake Dickson Primary school teachers appeal to Gov over non-payment of 4 months salary

Bayelsa public schools teachers have appealed to Gov. Seriake Dickson to facilitate the payment of  their outstanding salary arrears.

Teachers in public schools under the auspices of  the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Bayelsa on Wednesday appealed to Gov.  Seriake Dickson to  facilitate the payment of  their outstanding salary arrears.

They made the appeal in a seven-point communique signed jointly by Mr John Toinpre Kala-Ama, the state’s  NUT Chairman, Mr Johnson Hector, Principal Secretary,  and Akanyo Timi, Publicity Secretary.

The  teachers urged Dickson to prevail on local government council authorities  to pay the backlog of four months  salaries owed primary school teachers in the state.

The state government , they said, should assume its constitutional collaborative responsibility of augmenting the funding and management of the primary school system through the Universal Basic Education Programme.

The teachers also appealed to the state and local governments to quickly address the issues  of payment of imprest to headmasters and equitable distribution of instructional materials for functional academic work.

Other problems, they stated, included  acute shortage of teachers as well as non-implementation of promotion  and annual increment for primary school teachers  among others.

They demanded that the NUT be also represented in  the State Education Committee as directed by the government.

The teachers also  threatened to  commence  their suspended strike  if their demands were not met.

It would be recalled that the 2016/2017 academic session was delayed for one month following a strike by the NUT over outstanding salaries.

The teachers shifted ground  and suspended the strike following pledges by the government to prioritise payment of teachers’ salaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the communique was issued following an emergency meeting of the state wing of the union at the Teachers House in  Yenagoa. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria

