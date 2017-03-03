Seriake Dickson Bayelsa Govt directs herdsmen to relocate to grazing site

The Bayelsa Government on Friday directed herdsmen to relocate their animals to the designated grazing site at the Bayelsa Palm area.

The directive followed the successful relocation of a group of herdsmen from the Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state to the designated grazing site.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Chief Boma Spero-Jack, gave the directive in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Friday.

Spero-Jack stated that the directive has become imperative, because a number of herdsmen had refused to relocate to the grazing area.

While restating the government’s position, the Special Adviser stressed that the decision to create a grazing site was purely for security reasons, to avoid a possible breakdown of law and order.

He reassured the people of the state that the government would continue to protect lives and property of the citizens.

Spero-Jack, however, called for the cooperation of citizens, saying the government was doing its utmost to promote peaceful co-existence and understanding among the populace.

He appealed to the citizens to dismiss hearsays making the rounds that the leadership of the state was ceding valuable land of the state to herdsmen.