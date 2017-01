Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, on Friday commended officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces for their tremendous contributions to the survival and development of the country.

A statement issued by Saraki’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu said that Saraki gave the commendation at the National Mosque, Abuja during Jumma’at prayer held to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Saraki, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the service, said the nation and its leaders would continue to appreciate the military and provide for the welfare of its members.

“Apart from the fact that the military symbolises the unity, strength, relevance and sovereignty of Nigeria, the men of the armed forces have helped to keep the country safe.

“They help to ensure that our various diversities are sources of strength rather than division.

“Nobody would have imagined where we would have been if our military do not rise to the occasion every time that we face threats of internal and external aggression.

“These men continue to face the fire to ensure that the people of the North-eastern part of the country are not subjected to the unreasonable dictates of Boko Haram insurgents.

“It is for these reasons that on occasions like this when we remember our heroes past, all men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces who laid down their lives during the first and second world wars, the Civil War, the various internal disturbances like the Boko Haram, the entire country should unite to appreciate our military and pray for safety as well as victory for the men still at the battle fronts.”

Saraki, however, congratulated President Buhari and all the members of the military for the progress they had made in routing the Boko Haram insurgents out of the North East and restoring peace and stability.

He said that as a government, they would continue to provide for the welfare, training and development of the armed forces so that they would continue to excel in their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that January 15 every year is celebrated as Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria.