Senate Lawmakers reject plan to close Abuja airport

The Senate has rejected plans by the Federal Government to close the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for repairs.

The government earlier announced that it would close the airport for six weeks to enable it repair the runway.

However, some Senators spoke against the plan during the Senate plenary session on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, after a motion regarding the proposed closure was raised by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“The senate notes with concern the decision of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to close Abuja airport for six weeks from March 6, 2017 to carry out repairs,” the motion read according to The Cable.

“Senate is worried that a six-week outright closure of a major and the only airport in the Federal Capital Territory can trigger untold hardships on air travellers.

“The senate is also aware of the logistics and security challenges the diversion of Abuja bound flights to Kaduna will throw up. The senate is determined to explore all other possible options that can avert the planned total closure of a strategic national airport for six weeks,” it added.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu also spoke against the planned closure.

“Many countries have repaired airports without closure, and many lives have been lost on Kaduna road. There is need to repair the runway but I don’t agree with closure of the airport,” he said.

“This will embarrass us as a country; it will affect us economically, politically and socially our aviation intellectuals must think,” Senator Dino Melaye said.

The Senate also summoned Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika to provide insight on the issue.

The government plans to divert flights to Kaduna while the Abuja airport is being repaired and then convey passengers to Abuja by road.