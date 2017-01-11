Senate Lawmakers confirm Anthony Ayine as Auditor-General

Anthony Ayine was nominated for the position of Auditor-General in December 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari made the nomination via a letter sent to Senate President, Bukola Saraki which was read during the plenary session on Tuesday, December 13.
“The curriculum vitae of A. Ayine is hereby attached. I have accepted this recommendation and hereby present the nomination of Anthony Ayine for confirmation by the senate,” the letter from Buhari read.
Ayine was confirmed after a voice vote announced by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.