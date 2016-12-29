Security Chief :  'Politicians are already stockpiling arms for 2019 polls'

Security agencies will, in 2017, step up investigations into intelligence reports indicating that some politicians are already stockpiling arms ahead of the 2019 elections.

A top security chief, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, December 27, 2017 also said Nigeria burst an impending terrorist attack on the United States six months ago.

According to Punch, a leader of one of the security organisations in the country, added that the agencies, including the Department of State Services, had started the second phase of the war against Boko Haram by dispatching their men after fleeing members of the sect.

The security source further stated that the Federal Government and law enforcement agencies were worried about the desperation of politicians and their disposition to violence.

He believed that politicians were more dangerous than the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Politicians are taking politics to a dangerous terrain. Many of them are more dangerous than Boko Haram. They are acquiring weapons and sharpening their knives ahead of the 2019 elections”.

“Security agencies will continue to investigate and check them because there is no country we can call our own. The media should assist in checking the politicians,” he added.

The security chief also said Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram had yielded positive results.

He added that between five and seven nations consulted law enforcement agencies, particularly the DSS, for assistance, as reported by Punch.

According to him, it was through such assistance that the security agencies were able to burst an impending terrorist attack on the US six months ago.

He said the United States President, Mr. Barrack Oboma, commended the agencies and the country for the achievement.

He stated, “Six months ago, we burst a terrorist attack on the US. The US President wrote to commend us.”

The US embassy could not be reached for comment on Tuesday as it did not respond to official inquiries on public holidays.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe