Saraki :  Senate President to launch "Made in Nigeria" challenge in January 2017

Saraki made the disclosure via a statement signed by his special assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omisore.

Bukola Saraki play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

(NAN)

Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki will launch a “Made in Nigeria Challenge” in January 2017 to provide a platform for the promotion of locally made products.

The challenge will also help to boost Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the country.

Saraki made the disclosure via a statement signed by his special assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omisore.

The statement reads in part:

“On 2nd of January 2017, my office will launch #MadeInNigeria challenge to connect investors to manufacturers that produce alternatives to imported products, since inception of the 8th Senate, we have championed and encouraged the patronage of #MadeInNigeria goods so as to jumpstart the economy and we have also amended the Public Procurement Act to support this agenda.”

“In 2017, we intend to take #MadeInNigeria further by using legislation to discourage importation of goods that can be produced locally, take the advocacy directly to Nigerians, work with government agencies to create enabling environment and encourage Nigerians who have eyes for local production i.e. goods that are ready substitute to imported ones.

“From January 2nd 2017, using hashtag #MadeinNigeria manufacturers can post 45 seconds to 3 minutes video of a product we are importing but that they can produce using at least 80 per cent local content.

“Those shortlisted will be invited to a roundtable with investors and government agencies such as Bank of Industry (BoI), Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and so on.”

Saraki also said that the initiative will not only assist upcoming entrepreneurs but open door of opportunities for established local manufacturers to compete in international markets.

