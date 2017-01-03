Saraki Senate President promises to investigate Southern Kaduna killings

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has promised that the upper legislative chamber will investigate the recent killings in Southern Kaduna .

Saraki gave the assurance on Monday, January 2, 2017, after a Twitter user brought the situation to his attention.

“Once @NGRSenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution,” Saraki said.

“Every Nigerian life matters, and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by Nigerian Constitution,” he added.

The killings in Kaduna have led the state government to declare 24-hour curfews in the affected areas.