Saraki Senate President pledges partnership with media for sustenance of democracy

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has pledged that the Senate would partner with critical institutions in the country like the media, to ensure sustenance of its democracy.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Mr Chuks Okocha, made this known when the Board of Directors of Daily Times Nigeria, visited him in Abuja.

According to the statement, the visit was to convey the decision of the Board to name him“ the Politician of the Year, 2016.”

Saraki, who accepted the award said that it was the responsibility of every Nigerian to ensure that such institutions like the media continued to grow.

“We commend the role the Daily Times, as an institution, has played in our democracy for many years and the role you will continue to play in our democracy.

“That is why I want to encourage you to keep up the passion and commitment you have displayed so far,” Saraki said.

He reassured them that the National Assembly would continue to partner with institutions like the Daily Times of Nigeria, adding it was the media strength and capacity that would help sustain democracy in the country.

“One of the problems we have not only here in Nigeria, it is all over the world, is the issue of fake news.

“So, I think it is very important that you write news that is truthful and accurate for the consumption of our people,” he charged the management of Daily Times of Nigeria," he added.

Earlier, Publisher and Chairman of the media outfit, Mr Fidelis Anosike, commended the leadership qualities of the President of the Senate recalling how he reformed the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).