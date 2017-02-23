Saraki 'Senate President paid N77m into his account in 2 days when he was Governor' - Witness

A Code of Conduct Bureau official, Mr Samuel Madojemu, has revealed alleged suspicious lodgment Senate President Bukola Saraki made while he was Kwara State governor.

Madojemu, who is the Head, Intelligence Unit of the CCB, told the Bureau that on August 12, 2007, Saraki made cash lodgment of N77m in his account.

He said as of the time the money was lodged into Saraki's account, his monthly salary as governor was N254,412.25.

Madojemu disclosed this on Thursday, February 23, while testifying as the third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Senate President is being tried for alleged assets declaration breaches when he served as Kwara governor.