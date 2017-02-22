Saraki Senate President insists that Buhari is in good health

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has insisted that President Buhari is in good health.

Saraki said this on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, while briefing members of the Senate on his trip to London.

The Senate President as accompanied on the trip by the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan.

Speaking to his colleagues, Saraki said “Further to the correspondence from Mr. President, let me also use this opportunity to brief my colleagues on the visit I led a delegation of myself, the Honourable Speaker and the Majority Leader to visit Mr President Buhari on Wednesday 15th of February to convey the greetings and best wishes of the National Assembly and I am happy to report that we met the President in good spirit, in good health, chatty as usual and conveyed his best wishes and hopes to be back very soon.”

President Buhari also met with Saraki again on Sunday, February 19, 2017, in London.

Buhari has however written to the Senate, asking for an extension of his vacation to further finish up some medical checkups.