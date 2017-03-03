Saraki Senate President, Dogara, others expected in Gboko for Tor Tiv’s coronation

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, 10 governors and ministers are among the 800 dignitaries expected in Benue for the coronation of the 5th Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coronation of the new Tor Tiv is slated to hold on Saturday (March 4) at the JS Tarka Stadium in Gboko.

The Chairman of the Venue Sub-committee of the Central Planning Committee for the coronation, Mr Emmanuel Manger, made this known to NAN on Friday in Gboko.

He said elaborate arrangements were been made to accommodate the guests.

Manger, who is the state Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, however, regretted that the carrying capacity of the stadium was only 500.

The chairman said plastic seats have been hired for the occasion.

He said adequate security personnel had been deployed to guard the stadium and disclosed that many roads leading to the sodium would be blocked to motorists on Saturday.

“Only the Senate President, Governors, Speaker of the House of Reps., Ministers and paramount rulers would be allowed to drive into the venue,” Manger said.

He said the road from Bristow roundabout down to Tor Tiv’s palace and from the Central police station to Abagu would be closed to motorists to avoid congestion.

According to him, other dignitaries, upon arrival in their vehicles would be conveyed to the venue in air conditioned buses in tranches.

ALSO READ: 'Sahara Reporters is obsessed with telling lies against me,' Saraki says

“There will be eight 30-seater buses and four 14-seater buses kept at a designated location to convey dignitaries to the venue.

“We will be conveying them in batches because they will not be arriving at the same time, so, the arrangement is convenient," he said.

He said most of the dignitaries would be arriving Gboko from their different locations.