Saraki ‘Power sector privatization has failed,’ Senate President says

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that the privatization of the power sector has failed.

Saraki made the observation on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the opening session of the Senate.

“Before we left for the break, myself, a select few of us and stakeholders in the power sector met to get an understanding of why no progress has been made thus far despite the best intention; and the revelations were mind-boggling,” he said according to Punch.

“There had been errors in the privatization process and the model by which the power sector is being operated—whether at generation or distribution—will never take us where we need to be. It has failed and nobody appears willing to tackle the issue head-on towards a permanent resolution.

“I have mandated the Senate Committee on Power to continue the consultation with the relevant parties to forge a path to solving our crippling power deficit. After all, if we are going to drive Nigerian industry, we need to resolve this and fast,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saraki has launched a Made in Nigeria challenge to encourage Nigerians to buy locally produced goods.