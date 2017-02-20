Saraki had earlier visited Buhari in London, in the company of the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
This was revealed in a tweet posted on Twitter by the Presidency, using the handle: @NGRPresident.
Saraki had earlier visited Buhari in London, in the company of the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and the Senate majority leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan.
However, there are insinuations that the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu was allegedly kept in the dark regarding the London visit.
Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said that the fact that the President is receiving visitors, the fact that he spoke with President Donald Trump shows that Buhari is well.