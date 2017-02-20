President Buhari, on Sunday, February 19, 2017, held a meeting with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in London for the second time.

This was revealed in a tweet posted on Twitter by the Presidency, using the handle: @NGRPresident.

This evening President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Saraki had earlier visited Buhari in London, in the company of the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and the Senate majority leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

However, there are insinuations that the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu was allegedly kept in the dark regarding the London visit.

