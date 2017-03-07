The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, congratulated Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on his 60th birth anniversary.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, wished Osinbajo good health, wisdom and enduring grace to serve the nation and humanity.

“On behalf of all members of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic, I wish our Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a happy birthday as he turns 60 today.

“We pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to serve the nation, in particular, and humanity, in general, for many more years,’’ he said.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, extolled the Osinbajo on his leadership qualities and achievements.

He described him as an erudite scholar with humble dispositions, and commended his handling of the nation’s affairs as acting president.

He said: “I congratulate Prof. Osibanjo on this landmark birthday and commend him for the leadership qualities exhibited as Nigeria’s Vice President and so far, as Acting President.

“As I have always emphasised, the challenges faced by Nigerian masses are virtually the same and, as leaders, we must leave up to their yearnings, inspiring and giving them a sense of direction and belonging.

“We must acclaim our leaders when they are doing well as well as call them to order when they are derailing, irrespective of political affiliation.

“ I, therefore, commend the acting president for his peace shuttles across the country and unrelenting efforts at resuscitating the troubled economy and rebuilding the badly fractured bridges that connect us as a people.’’

Ekweremadu wished the acting president a happy birthday and the grace to continue on the path of success.