The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has called on Muslim clerics to stop preaching hate messaes in the Mosques.

The revered monarch, who described the practice as non-Islamic as non-Islamic, said the Mosque is a holy place.

According to Punch, he said this while inaugurating an ultra-modern mosque at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State on Friday, January 28, 2017.

The Emir also called on Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another, despite their religious beliefs.

Sanusi said “Muslim clerics, and indeed all Muslims, should preach peace among the adherents and work to achieve peace with members of other religions.”

The Federal University of Technology, Minna inaugurated the Mosque as part of the celebrations marking its 26th convocation ceremony and 35th year anniversary.