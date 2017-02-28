Sanusi Lamido ‘Traditional rulers who beat their wives will lose titles,’ Emir says

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has said that traditional rulers and Imams who beat their wives will be stripped of their titles.

Emir Sanusi also described the act as barbaric adding that he would not allow it to continue in Kano.

He made the comments over the weekend during a mass wedding of 1,520 couples sponsored by the Kano state government.

“You should all come back to your senses and stop these barbaric [acts] because we will not allow this to continue in Kano,” he said.

“I have warned all district heads, village heads, ward heads and imams to also desist from the bad habit of beating their wives and whoever among them is reported to me to have beaten up his wife, would outrightly lose his title," he added.

The Emir is also proposing a law in the state which would prevent poor men from marrying more than one wife.