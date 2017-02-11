Sani Usman Army demotes 2 soldiers for human rights abuse

The Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

  • Published:
Nigerian Army play

Nigerian Army

(Guardian)

Boko Haram Army kills 6 terrorists, loses 3 soldiers
Buratai "COAS is strongly against corruption," Group tells Nigerians
Alhaji Sa’ ad Abubakar Sultan of Sokoto advises religious leaders against inciting comments
Boko Haram Army kills 10 terrorists in reprisal attack
Boko Haram Troops kill 13 suspected terrorists in clearance operations
Premium Times ‘Publication being sued by Buratai not army,’ Sani Usman says
Boko Haram Army offers N500K reward for information on suicide bombers
In Abuja Army denies re-absorbing dismissed soldiers

The Nigerian Army has demoted two soldiers, Cpl. Bature Samuel and Cpl. Abdulazeez Usman of 82 Provost Company in Onitsha, Anambra, to Private for human rights abuse.

The Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Usman said the demoted soldiers on Feb. 7, maltreated a physically challenged person, Mr Chijioke Uraku, on the street of Onitsha, Anambra, for allegedly wearing Army camouflage uniform.

He said they were arrested, summarily tried on two-count charge and found guilty.

“Consequently, both have been sentenced to reduction in rank from Corporal to Private Soldiers and 21 days imprisonment with Hard Labour, respectively.

“It includes forfeiture of 21 days pay to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army has also reached out to the victim of their unjustifiable assault, Mr Chijoke Uraku (alias CJ), as widely reported by the media.

“We wish to reiterate our avowed determination to ensure that troops conduct themselves in the most orderly and professional manner at all times.

“Any act of indiscipline would not be tolerated,” he said.

More

Sani Usman Recruitment into army is free – spokesman

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson just cried for helpbullet
2 Buhari, Adesina 10 Things Aso Rock wants you to know about President's...bullet
3 Buhari 5 People who recently spoke with the presidentbullet

Local

2014 Copa Lagos
In Lagos Beach Olympics debuts in March
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
Ifeanyi Okowa Delta governor wants UK to invest on job generating ventures
Pastor Usani Uguru Usani
Usani Usani FG is committed to development of Niger-Delta region – Minister
John Odigie Oyegun
In Akwa Ibom No crisis in APC, exco intact—Chairman