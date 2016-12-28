Home > Local >

Sambisa Has Fallen :  Please report fleeing Boko Haram fighters to authorities

Sambisa Has Fallen Please report fleeing Boko Haram fighters to authorities

Boko Haram fighters are on the run. Do not hesitate to report a fleeing Boko Haram fighter to Nigerian authorities

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram leader Shekau play

Boko Haram leader Shekau

(Telegraph)

Boko Haram Terrorist arrested in Abuja market
Boko Haram Dozens of fighters surrender in southern Niger
Boko Haram Army has arrested 40 foreigners in Sambisa Forest operation
Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!
Buhari PDP wants president to thank Jonathan for defeat of Boko Haram
Kashim Shettima Borno governor calls for probe of FG’s N500m Chibok school reconstruction fund
Fayose Reuben Abati mocks governor over 2017 prophecies
Army We are close to freeing the remaining Chibok girls
Buratai Sambisa forest to serve as training ground for army – Army chief says
Fayose Stop recycling Boko Haram stories, defeat hunger – Governor tells Buhari

Be on the lookout, people, Boko Haram is on the run!

The next unkempt, hungry looking person you see on the streets begging for food and water, may just be a Boko Haram fighter looking for a place to lay his head in order to plan the next round of attacks.

Be a good citizen and report the individual instead of offering them food and water. You've just been warned!!

We can't even stress this enough.

There were reports that a top commander of the Boko Haram sect was caught in Lagos. This much was disclosed by Chief of Army Staff, Major General Tukur Buratai.

A handful of Boko Haram fighters have just surrendered in Niger Republic.

Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram play

Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram

(AFP/File)

 

According to the Interior Minister of that tiny West African country, Mohamed Bazoum, dozens of Boko Haram fighters gave themselves up to authorities in Southern Niger on Wednesday.

Bazoum said 31 young people who enlisted into Boko Haram have chosen to surrender.

One Boko Haram commander told journalists that he's looking forward to a pardon: “I learned that the first persons who surrendered were not arrested, so I surrendered.

“We expect a pardon from the government so that we can participate in the development of the country and help us get rid of the trauma".

In November, hundreds of Boko Haram fighters surrendered in Chad.

ALSO READ: Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!

Major General Lucky Irabor who is the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, said Boko Haram Kingpin, Abubakar Shekau, escaped from the Sambisa Forest when the Nigerian troops recaptured the terrorist stronghold before Christmas morning.

Lucky Irabor play

Lucky Irabor

(Icir Nigeria)

Sambisa is an area twice the size of Belgium. The forest sits on 60,000 square kilometers. To put it all in perspective, Nigeria's commercial capital city of Lagos occupies 3,577 Square kilometers of land.

Irabor also said some 1,240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists were arrested during the mop-up operation by troops inside the dreaded forest.

“We are interrogating them to know whether they are Boko Haram members, because there is no way somebody that is not their member would live inside Sambisa forest.

“We are still on the trail of the terrorists and I want to assure you that all escape routes have been blocked

“Within this period, also, about 30 fleeing suspected Boko Haram members have surrendered to the Niger Multinational Troops on the shores of the lake Chad and we learnt that they were taken to Diffa in the Niger Republic.

“The suspects include 24 males and six females.

“We would like to use this opportunity to encourage the terrorists to give up the fight because the window is still open,” the commander warned.

Boko Haram has killed more than 30,000 persons and displaced millions more since 2009.

The terrorist sect which says its goal is to create an Islamic Republic in North East Nigeria, has also abducted thousands of persons since the commencement of the insurgency.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas actually believes that Nigeria is a great country if poor leadership magically disappears. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
2 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

Nigerian Army
Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President meets Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister, Embalo
Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army arrest 1,240 suspects in Sambisa raid
Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest