Sambisa Forest :  Tinubu congratulates Buhari over capture of Boko Haram stronghold

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the capture of Sambisa Forest.

Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Friday, December 23, took control of the notorious Boko Haram stronghold.

“I congratulate the nation, President Buhari and the army for crushing Boko Haram in their last stronghold of Sambisa Forest,” Tinubu said via a statement released by his media office on Sunday, December 25.

“I congratulate the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their bravery and resilience. They have given the nation a most wonderful Christmas gift.

“I know the insurgents were engaged in their last desperate acts and merely clutching to their last straw. Now they have been put down. Terror will have no place in our land. The end is here.

“I commend the troops. I thank them again for their courage and bravery. It’s time to finish the job and locate and liberate the remaining Chibok schoolgirls abducted from their school in 2014,” he added.

Tinubu, in his statement, made reference to the over 200 girls who were abducted from Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.

The girls are believed to be in captivity in Sambisa Forest as many reports have claimed that they are being used as human shields by the sect.

Former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Andrew Pocock, in March 2016, revealed that the United States Of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) spotted some of the Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest but did nothing to rescue them.

However, in October 2016, 21 Chibok girls were released by the sect after negotiations which were brokered by the Swiss government.

The Nigerian government has denied claims that it paid a ransom or freed Boko Haram prisoners to secure the girls release.