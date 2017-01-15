A new militant group, Niger Delta Warriors have called on President Buhari to sack the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu.

The militant group also called on the President to fire the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

Lawal was indicted by a Senate committee for allegedly diverting funds meant for the rehabilitation of some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

Magu, on the other hand, was accused of fraudulently renting a posh apartment that is beyond his salary, among many allegations levelled against him, in a report carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Punch, the militants said Buhari has 14 days to sack the officials or they will embark on a mass protest in major cities across Nigeria, including Abuja.

The spokesman of the group, General Hart Bradford, in a statement said “We are giving the President 14 days ultimatum to sack the SGF and the EFCC chairman, otherwise we shall have no option than to carry out mass protest in Abuja and other cities across the country until the SGF and EFCC chairman leave office.”

The group also alleged that Buhari’s administration is full of corrupt people, and called for the re-instatement of the security aides of the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.