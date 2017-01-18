The Chairman of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, says cattle rustlers had been returning stolen animals following peace dialogue in the State.

He added that they had also, through their leader, promised to return more and surrender weapons as proof that the peace moves were yielding enormous results.

Tanko, who spoke with journalists in Gusau on Wednesday, said the committee headed by the State’s Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, met all stakeholders in the area recently where peace was agreed to.

According to him, the committee had equally gone round communities and rural markets across the state to pacify warring factions and extracted commitment to the peace initiatives from them.

“Even though some of the bandits are yet to surrender their weapons, they have assured the committee of their willingness to do so at an agreed date”, he added.

He implored all in the state to lend their support to the peace initiatives.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cattle rustlers participated in a dialogue aimed at addressing security challenges in the state.

More than 1,000 bandits had surrendered weapons to the authorities in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.