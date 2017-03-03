Rochas Okorocha Imo Governor commends Police, DSS for killing notorious kidnapper

Okorocha also reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the state was secure and permanently rid of crime.

  • Published:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State play

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

(dailypost)

Okorocha ‘Governor Obiano is not my mate,’ Imo governor says
Okorocha ‘Governor is an example of what a leader should not be,’ Obiano says
Rochas Okorocha Imo state has not gained anything from APC – Emeka Ihedioha
Okorocha Imo governor says Obiano is a noisemaker
Okorocha Governor says Igbos have nothing to show for being part of Nigeria
Okorocha PDP says governor doesn’t think before he talks
Okorocha Imo Governor wants politicians to swear by deities

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services for killing Henry Chibueze, alias Vampire, a serial kidnapper in Imo and environs.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, quoted Okorocha as saying that he had confidence in the security agencies.

Okorocha said even when Vampire’s partners in crime took him away from the court few weeks ago, he knew it would not be long before he would be arrested.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the state was secure and permanently rid of crime.

“The declaration I made when I became governor in 2011 that no criminal would survive in this state is still valid,“he said.

Chibueze, who was paraded by the DSS before the state governor in 2015, admitted to having carried out several kidnappings in the state and beyond.

After Chibueze’s escape in January, Okorocha announced a N5million bounty for any information that could lead to his arrest.

Chibueze, the Vampire, was the criminal spirited away by his gang members on Jan. 27 in the premises of an Owerri High Court.

ALSO READ: Imo Governor wants politicians to swear by deities

He was arrested in 2015 and had been in prison custody following the kidnap of the wife of a government official.

Chibueze, who was brought to the court along with other arrested suspects, escaped when gunmen opened fire immediately he disembarked from the prison van.

The kidnapper was then spirited away by the gunmen, leaving five prisons officials and some by-standers wounded by the gunfire.

Image
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) being welcomed to Khana Local Government Area by Ogoni traditional rulers for the PDP Campaign for the rerun elections  
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) speaking during the PDP Campaign for the rerun elections at Babbe, Khana Local Government Area on Monday. With him are PDP Candidate for Rivers South-East, Sen. Olaka Nwogu (M) and PDP candidate for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Mr Dum Dekor. 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (Front Row, 8th, L); the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen.Tukur Buratai (Front Row, 7th, L); and officials of the Army, Police and the state Government, when the Army chief led other officers on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Owerri on Monday, over the 2016 Chief of Army Staff’s Conference taking place in Owerri soon. 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (L) welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai when the Army chief led other officers on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Owerri on Monday, over the 2016 Chief of Army Staff’s Conference taking place in Owerri soon. 
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to the last set of pensioners during the Pensioners Verification Exercise in Yola on Mnday. 
  • Former acting governor of Adamawa, Mr Power Pithon-Peno (R) undergoing Biometric Data Capturing at the on-going Pensioners Verification Exercise in Yola  
  • The first batch of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims arrive the Yola International Airport in Adamawa on Monday night. 
  • Former National President of Gideons International, Elder E.A. Adeleke (L) presenting a Gideons (English Standard Version) Bible to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy visit of the Executive mmbers of The Gideons International ,Nigeria to the Office of the Vice President in Abuja  
  • The Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), Baba-Umar Mustafa (3rd, R) and other officials inspecting High Voltage Transformers acquired by the company to boost power supply in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba states, in Yola  
  • From left: Managing Director, Evans Brothers Limited, Mr Lukman Dauda; Chairman, Evans Brothers Limited, Otunba Adekunle Ojora; his wife, Ojuolape; and Chairman of University Press Limited, Dr Lalekan Are, at the 50th anniversary of Evans Brothers Nigeria Limited in Ibadan  
  • Director of Operations, Wuye Ultra Modern Market, Mr Balogun Oluwasegun (M), addressing a News Conference on forthcoming Wuye Ultra Modern Market Christmas Trade Fair, in Abuja on Tuesday (6/12/16). With him are representative of Lekan Oguntoye and Associates Legal Department, Chinomso Ekwuribe (L), and Chairman, Planning Committee for the Wuye Ultra Modern Market Christmas Trade Fair, Mr Joe Wenegieme. 
  • From left: President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode; former Governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi; representative of Governor of Rivers State, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; Acting Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Abdulrazak Dangiri; and Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, during a public presentation of a book titled: “Eight Evils of Human Trafficking”, in Abuja  
  • National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu (2nd, L), inspecting exhibition of made-in-Nigeria rice at the 3rd Nigeria Rice Investment Forum, in Abuja 
  • National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu (2nd, L), inspecting a locally fabricated rice milling machine, at the 3rd Nigeria Rice Investment Forum, in Abuja 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R), being received by Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano State, during the VP’s visits to Dangote Tomato Factory, in Kano  
  • From left: Alhaji Sani Dangote; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Gov Abdullahi Ganduji of Kano State, inspecting Dangote Tomato Factory during the VP’s visit to the Factory, in Kano  

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN...bullet

Local

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu Ondo Governor bans logging activities in Ondo
Court Gavel
In Kano Student docked over alleged rape of a 9-year-old hawker
FRSC logo
In Enugu FRSC warns residents against road obstruction
Nigeria police logo
In Maiduguri Police urge Borno residents to be vigilant