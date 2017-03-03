Rochas Okorocha Imo Governor commends Police, DSS for killing notorious kidnapper

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services for killing Henry Chibueze, alias Vampire, a serial kidnapper in Imo and environs.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, quoted Okorocha as saying that he had confidence in the security agencies.

Okorocha said even when Vampire’s partners in crime took him away from the court few weeks ago, he knew it would not be long before he would be arrested.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the state was secure and permanently rid of crime.

“The declaration I made when I became governor in 2011 that no criminal would survive in this state is still valid,“he said.

Chibueze, who was paraded by the DSS before the state governor in 2015, admitted to having carried out several kidnappings in the state and beyond.

After Chibueze’s escape in January, Okorocha announced a N5million bounty for any information that could lead to his arrest.

Chibueze, the Vampire, was the criminal spirited away by his gang members on Jan. 27 in the premises of an Owerri High Court.

He was arrested in 2015 and had been in prison custody following the kidnap of the wife of a government official.

Chibueze, who was brought to the court along with other arrested suspects, escaped when gunmen opened fire immediately he disembarked from the prison van.

The kidnapper was then spirited away by the gunmen, leaving five prisons officials and some by-standers wounded by the gunfire.