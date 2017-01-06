Rivers Rerun Police arrest 6 for professional misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected policemen for professional misconduct during the parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers on Dec. 10.

The suspects are: Ex-Insp. Eyong Victor, Ex-Sgt. Peter Ekpo, Ex-Sgt. Ogun I. Goodluck, Ex-Sgt. Orji Nwoke, Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and Ex-Sgt. Tanko Akor.

The Force spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Don Awunah, disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

“In the course of discreet investigations into the above misconduct, the following personnel were found to have in total disrespect to orders and directives, compromised, engaged in unprofessional acts,” he said.

He said that the suspects who were subjected to internal disciplinary measures were found guilty and dismissed from the force.

Awunah added that the suspects would be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to other police personnel.

He explained that the suspects took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd.

“They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council secretariat and prevented the movement of election results in Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre,” he said.

The force spokesman said that the suspects in convoy of the Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, on the Election Day misused firearms contrary to Force Order 237.

He said the suspects violated the warnings and instructions from the police high command that officers on duty should desist from escorting their principals (public officers and politicians) on election days.

Awunah said that the Inspector-General of Police had instituted comprehensive measures to ensure compliance with strict rules of professional behaviours for officers and men.

In a related development, Awunah has denied that police personnel raided a residence belonging to the wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.

He said that the police got a search warrant duly endorsed by a competent court of law to assist Federal Government’s assets recovery agents.

“The police went there with an approved search warrant,” he said.

He explained that when the officers, who were just supporting the agents demanded to speak with the owner of the house, someone who claimed to be a former First Lady said the house belonged to her.

Awunah said that the two houses were not habited as cobwebs were all over the place.

He said that the two security safes in the four duplexes were inspected in the presence of a lawyer who represented the owner.

The spokesman said that other items found in the duplexes were two new bullet proof vehicles, adding that no items were taken from the houses.

He said the search was witnessed by two security officers guarded the premises in the persons of Akomoye Jeremiah and Energy Emmanuel.