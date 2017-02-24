Rauf Aregbesola Osun Govt to introduce education-marshals in public schools

The Chairman of the Osun Education Quality Assurance and Morality Enforcement Agency made this known in Osogbo.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State play

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State

(Pulse)

Osun Government on Thursday said it would soon introduce Education-Marshals (Edu-Marshals) in all the state secondary schools to enforce discipline and curb disturbances in schools.

Dr Isiaka Owoade, the Chairman of the Osun Education Quality Assurance and Morality Enforcement Agency made this known in Osogbo.

Owoade spoke against the Wednesday clash by some students of Osogbo Grammar School and Technical College, Osogbo with the officers of the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

NAN reports that the students engaged officers of the Peace Corps posted to their school in fisticuffs over alleged extortion by the officers.

The men of local vigilance group, however, restored normalcy in the school.

He said that the marshals currently undergoing training, would soon be deployed to schools in the state.

Owoade said, “We have already given them uniforms and they are training now; we will deploy them soon.

“They are to serve as discipline officers in schools.

“The marshalls are government-trained personnel that will handle issue of discipline in all high schools in Osun.”

He said that the move was aimed at preventing rifts among officers of the Peace Corps and the local vigilance group while providing security in schools.

“The officers of Peace Corps and vigilance groups were not posted to schools by the government.

“They are only there through the commitment of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the schools management.

“Even, if they are to work with our marshals, there must be a definite rules of engagement clearly stated in their terms of service,” Owoade said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students of Osogbo Grammar School had on Wednesday went on rampage.

