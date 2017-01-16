Two unions at the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Yenagoa, on Monday urged Gov. Seriake Dickson to remove the General Manager.

The workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), called for the sack of Dr John Idumange at their emergency congress in Yenagoa.

Their resolution was jointly signed by Mr Tonye Yemoleigha, the Chairman, Radio Bayelsa chapel of NUJ and Mr Pius Otit, the Chairman, Radio Bayelsa chapter of RATTAWU.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the moves by Idumange, who was appointed on Dec. 6, 2016, to re-position the station sparked off disagreement between members of the two unions and management.

The unions said, “Following series of actions by Idumange, who was appointed barely a month ago, it remained clear that he lacked direction and needed leadership dexterity to effect any meaningful change.

“The unions are deeply unhappy with the continuous arrest of members of staff by the police over alleged ‘misconduct’.

“This was even after a peace meeting presided over by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Talford Ongolo, on Jan. 10 at the Government House, Yenagoa. This is a breach of the peace accord.

“At different times, the unions said they have requested that the general manager should reverse the appointment of junior staff over and above their superiors.

“The unions had equally sought audience with him to discuss pressing issues in order to resolve brewing industrial unrest and rising disharmony and disaffection among workers as a result of his actions.

“But, he tacitly declined.”

The workers expressed dismay that since assumption of office on Dec. 6, Idumange has yet to convene and preside over any management meeting to get proper briefing on issues before taking actions.

In his reactions, Idumange dismissed the allegations, accusing the unions of being used to sabotage his efforts to reposition the station.

The general manager told NAN that there was no going back on the verification exercise as it was authorised by the supervising Ministry of Information.

He said that anyone who did not participate in the exercise would be declared a ghost worker.

“The exercise is not even my brainchild; in fact, my predecessor had compiled a list of over 200 workers for redeployment.

“Those who wish to continue working here should participate or risk losing their jobs.’’ he warned.

The general manager said that the senior officials affected by the ongoing reforms were using the unions to resist the reforms.

Idumange explained that the exercise was targeted at ensuring that employees were placed in their fields of study, as well as to fish out those with fake certificates.

“There is nothing like industrial disharmony. This small radio station has 346 workers; employment and job placement have never followed due process.

“To correct those anomalies, we are commencing a certificate and staff verification which will last four days.

“Most of those with fake certificates are afraid and they are creating a semblance of unrest.

“They wrote to me to stop the exercise, but the Ministry of Information said the exercise must continue.

“Those ghost workers must be fished out and the payroll cleaned up.

“The wage bill of the station is N35 million monthly and it is not sustainable and my predecessor incurred a debt of N40 million.

“The unions are being instigated by the Heads of Department affected in the illegal recruitment, and those who came into that place through the back door.

“These include a situation where a family – father, mother and three children – are working in the station; it is unbelievable, but true,” Idumange said.