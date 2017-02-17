Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto Governor urges FG to pump money into the economy

The Governor also advised the federal government to create jobs in the construction sector

Aminu Tambuwal play

Aminu Tambuwal

(Daily Trust)

The Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on the Federal Government to pump money into the economy.

According to Vanguard, Tambuwal said the move will help resuscitate the country’s ailing economy.

The Governor also advised the government to create jobs in the construction sector, adding that it will jump-start the economy.

Tambuwal also said “Experts have called on the Federal Government to inject more money into the system. Personally, I believe creating job opportunities, especially through the construction industry, and injection of more money into the economy, remain a sure way out of the current recession in the country.

“Ask any economist about the way out of recession, and I am sure he will inform you that massive construction efforts, backed by release of funds, will create jobs whose multiplier effects will jump-start the economic barometre.”

ALSO READ: Buhari succeeding in mission to transform Nigeria - Governor Tambuwal says

Governor Tambuwal recently told Nigerians that President Buhari has fulfilled his key campaign promises.

He also added that Mr. President has reduced corrupt tendencies, and instilled discipline among public office holders.

Image

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor

