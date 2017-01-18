Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 18, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 18 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Fighter jet kills civilians in Borno anti-terror raid

A fighter jet misfired yesterday, killing some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the Medicines Sans Frontiers as well as other civilians in Kala Balge, Borno State during an operation.

We have developed the right energy mix for Nigeria, says Fashola

Hosted by the Editorial Board of The Guardian at the Rutam House headquarters, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola fielded questions on a wide range of issues − epileptic power supply, poor road infrastructure and inadequate housing for Nigerians.

Senate fails to stop Abuja airport’s closure

The Senate yesterday ended a marathon debate on the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja but failed to persuade the executive arm of government to reverse it.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Fatal error: How over 100 died as Air Force bombs IDP camp

JUST as the nation generally, and Borno State in particular was about coming to terms with the suicide bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri, tragedy struck again in Borno State,yesterday.

UNILAG: 2 female graduates with 5.0 CGPA reveal secret of success

When Ayodele Daniel Dada, in 2016 broke UNILAG academic records as the best graduating student ever with the Cumulative Grade Point Average CGPA 5.0, little did he know that he was indirectly setting an academic standard for those coming behind, as Taiwo Bankole and Oyindamola Omotuyi have matched his academic feat of CGPA 5.0 in 2017.

Maritime Varsity: FG, Delta govts acquired land from impostors - Olu of Warri

THE Olu of Warri, Delta State, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has fingered the Federal and Delta State Governments for allegedly acquiring the site of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, now a matter of disagreement between Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic groups, from impostors.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Scores die as Air Force jet bombs IDPs camp in error

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet targeting Boko Haram members, yesterday killed scores and injured many more after firing into an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

EFCC seizes N948m aircraft linked with ex-governor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has impounded a N948million aircraft allegedly linked with a former governor of Borno State who is under investigation.

We’re still negotiating release of Chibok girls, says minister

The Federal Government is still negotiating with Boko Haram for the release of the Chibok schoolgirls and other abductees, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed said yesterday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Tragedy as NAF jet bombs Borno IDP camp, kills 100

Tragedy struck in the fight against terror group, Boko Haram, on Tuesday, when a fighter jet involved in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East fired at aid workers, soldiers and displaced persons in error, killing no fewer than 100 persons on the ground.

FG’s plan to secure foreign loans stalls

The Federal Government’s efforts to secure funds from international lenders to help haul the country out of recession have stalled because it has not submitted the required economic reform plans, according to one of the banks and sources close to the matter.

Coach wanted to sleep with me – Nigerian weightlifter

US-based Nigerian weightlifter Gloria Moses says she relocated to the United States late last year after a national coach tried severally to sleep with her before she could be allowed to represent the country.