Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 11, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 11 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Jonathan distances self from Malabu Oil deal

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied media reports that he received gratification before approving the controversial Malabu Oil deal.

Unsold goods threaten jobs as inventory hits N100 billion

Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) last year recorded the highest inventory since the group came into being. They are certain there will be further job losses this year.

Senate begins work on laws to create 7.5m jobs

If the lawmakers successfully pass the bills and things work according to the promise, Nigeria’s surging unemployment rate would be reduced.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

CAN, PFN hail Obazee’s removal, want controversial code discarded

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to completely discard the controversial corporate governance code of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, warning against any attempt to weaken the church of God in the country.

DSS arrests fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi

The Department of State Service, DSS, yesterday, said that its operatives arrested several suspected fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Lagos, Taraba, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

Why Ndume was replaced with Lawan – Senate

The Senate, yesterday, adopted the change in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Senate as it affirmed the replacement of Senator Ali Ndume with Senator Ahmad Lawan, a former rival of Senator Bukola Saraki.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

APC Senate caucus sacks leader Ali Ndume

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume was removed yesterday as the Senate Leader.

My stand on $1.3b Malabu oil deal bribe, by Jonathan

Former President Godluck Jonathan yesterday denied collecting $466m kickback in the fraud-fraught $1.3 billion OPL 245 Malabu oil deal involving oil giants Shell and ENI.

Couple get quintuplets 10 years after marriage

It was joy at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) in Cross River State as a woman was delivered of quintuplets on Monday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

I didn’t send anybody to take bribes for me –Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday said he did not send the Chairman of A. A. Oil, Abubakar Aliyu, or any other person to take any money as a bribe in the controversial $1.3bn Malabu oil deal.

DSS arrests four fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos

The Department of State Services said in Abuja that it had arrested four suspected members of the Boko Haram sect at Oko-Oba area of Agege in Lagos State.

$153m Diezani loot: EFCC set to declare ex-NNPC director wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission may declare wanted a former Deputy Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Ben Otti, if he refuses to make himself available to the commission, The PUNCH has learnt.