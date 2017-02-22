Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, February 22 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Medical tests show I need more time to rest - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that results of medical tests showed he needed more time to rest, a development which has necessitated his stay in the United Kingdom (UK) longer than originally planned.

Pinnick leads new generation against Hayatou's re-election

The Nigeria’s Football Federation (NFF) is backing a challenge to the long-serving president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou.

120 South African companies in Nigeria risk attacks

A Reprisal attack against South Africa’s business interests in Nigeria could do huge damage to its economy, those who have been following the ongoing xenophobic attacks against other Africans in South Africa told The Guardian yesterday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Naira rises N4 as CBN intervenes with $411.8m

The naira, yesterday, appreciated to N516 per dollar in the parallel market as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, intervened in the foreign exchange market by selling $411.8 million dollars for visible and invisible foreign exchange transactions.

FG rules out borrowing from IMF

The Federal Government, yesterday, ruled out the option of obtaining any loan facility from the International Monetary Fund, IMF, stating that the country was not having a balance of payment problem.

FG orders telecom coys to list on stock exchange

THE Federal Government has ordered all mobile telecommunication companies in the country to list their shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) or face sanctions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Whistle blower exposes N8.4bn fake bank account

Who owns an account in which N8.4billion has been found?

This is the puzzle that detectives are battling to resolve, following the discovery of the bank account which has no signatories.

We found $1m in Badeh's wardrobe

A Prosecution witness in the trial of ex-Chief of Defence Staff Alex Badeh yesterday told the Federal High Court, Abuja his team recovered $1 million from Badeh’s house.

171 Libyan returnees arrive in Lagos airport

One hundred and seventy-one Nigerian returnees from Libya yesterday arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, recounting their ordeal..

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

PDP, others react as Buhari says he needs longer time to rest

The Peoples Democratic Party and major groups, including the Nigeria Voters’ Assembly and the National Association of Resident Doctors, on Tuesday, differed on the latest development on President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation.

I was told Buhari's lawyer gave Justice Ademola N500,000 - Witness

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, who is being prosecuted along with Justice Adeniyi Ademola of a Federal High Court, has told the Department of State Services that a President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer paid N500,000 to the judge in 2015.

PDP: I did not endorse Sheriff - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, said he did not endorse Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.