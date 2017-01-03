Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 3, 2016]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 3 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Government condemns killing of another Nigerian in South Africa

Nigeria has condemned the killing of its citizen, Tochukwu Nnadi in South Africa on December 29, last year.

Arrest southern Kaduna killers now, sultan tells Buhari, El-Rufai

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai to arrest and prosecute suspected killers in southern Kaduna.

Revenue loss looms over Abuja airport closure

Ahead of the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport runway, Abuja for repairs in February and March, there is a looming loss of revenue by the aviation sector.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Presidency begins payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to poor Nigerians in 9 States

More than one year after it came on board, the president Mohammadu Buhari led administration has commenced payment of N5,000 monthly stipends it promised to poor Nigerians.

40 vehicles recovered from ex-perm sec bought with bank loan

The over 40 vehicles allegedly recovered from a former Federal Permanent Secretary by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, might have been purchased with a N1.8 billion bank loan.

FG spends N14.35bn on ex-presidents, VPs in 12 yrs

By the end of this year, the Federal Government would have spent, at least, N14.35 billion on the up-keep of former presidents, vice presidents and their families, over a period of 12 years, Vanguard’s checks have revealed.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Ex-minister’s kidnap: Police arrest five suspects

The police have arrested five suspects, including a woman, in connection with the kidnap of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bagudu Hirse.

Crisis-ridden Labour draws up battle plan

LABOUR issued yesterday notices of major crises in the New Year.

War against Boko Haram ‘over’

The military is to intensify its mop-up of the remnants of Boko Haram fighters after calling it a day on the anti-terror war.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

EFCC gathers fresh evidence against Patience Jonathan's cousin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has uncovered fresh evidence against one Esther Oba, an alleged front and cousin of Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

CBN extends stamp duty collection to savings accounts

Banks are no longer restricting the deduction of stamp duty on deposits made into current accounts, but now apply it to deposits made into savings accounts, investigation has shown.